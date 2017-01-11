Stevie Wonder to Give Tribute Performance for Michelle Obama on This Evening’s “Tonight Show”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCStevie Wonder will be the musical guest this evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to a post on his official Facebook page, the legendary singer will give a performance paying tribute to outgoing first lady Michelle Obama, who is the only other scheduled guest on the program.

Knowing host Jimmy Fallon‘s penchant for getting his guests to participate in games and sketches, we have to wonder if Stevie might end up appearing in another segment of the show in addition to his musical performance.

The Tonight Show airs …read more