Stevie Wonder to headline NYC Global Citizen Festival

Courtesy Global CitizenStevie Wonder will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park, scheduled for September 23.

The lineup also includes The Killers, Green Day, Pharrell Williams, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Big Sean, Andra Day and Alessia Cara. This is sixth annual Global Citizen Festival in New York City.

“When we commit ourselves to life issues, we are showing love of the Most High,” Stevie Wonder says in a statement. “I was, I am and will always be, a citizen connected to the spirit of everyone on this planet …read more