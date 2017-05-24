Stevie Wonder to perform at Formula 1 auto race in Austin, Texas this fall

ABC/Fred WatkinsStevie Wonder has signed on to perform at the finale of the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix auto race, scheduled for Sunday, October 22, in Austin, Texas. The concert will take place at the Circuit of the Americas track’s Super Stage following the big race.

The United States Grand Prix events will run from October 20 to October 22, and also will include a show by pop superstar Justin Timberlake on Saturday, October 21.

Select three-day passes are available for a special low price of $159 if purchased before July 4 at …read more