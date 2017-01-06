Stevie Wonder Vying for a Golden Globe Award This Sunday

Republic RecordsThe competition will be fierce for the Best Original Song — Motion Picture trophy at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, but one of this year’s nominees has already won a Globe in this category…and an Oscar to boot.

In 1985, Stevie Wonder scored a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” from the movie The Woman in Red. Now he’s nominated again for “Faith,” a duet with pop star Ariana Grande that he co-wrote with OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder and is featured in the animated film Sing. The soundtrack’s …read more