Stevie Wonder’s House Full of Toys benefit will be even bigger this year

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Wonder Productions, Inc.Stevie Wonder is presenting his 21st annual House Full of Toys benefit concert in December, and this year he’s moving the show to a larger stage.

After performing the all-star show at several venues in Los Angeles, including the Microsoft Theater, this year’s edition of the concert will be held December 10 at The Staples Center, according to the venue’s website.

“Even though House Full of Toys will be celebrating 21 years, the joy of giving in the spirit of song will make …read more