Stewart Copeland and Adrian Belew discuss offbeat new band Gizmodrome’s just-released debut album

earMUSICGizmodrome, the new band Police drummer Stewart Copeland formed with ex-King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew, Level 42 singer/bassist Mark King and Italian prog-rock keyboardist Vittorio Cosma, releases its self-titled debut album today.

The project grew out of a series of songs Copeland and his frequent collaborator Cosma wrote over the last decade or so. Stewart tells ABC Radio that Belew and King were recruited after he and Vittorio were offered a record deal, and the four musicians soon got down to work in a studio in Milan, Italy.

Copeland says it was in the studio where the …read more