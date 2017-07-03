Still Not Dead Yet: Phil Collins extends UK tour

Credit: Patrick BallsAfter coming out of retirement to do his first concert tour in a decade, Phil Collins had a scare earlier this month when he fell in his hotel room and suffered a severe gash on his head. Well, take a look at him now: The former Genesis frontman has decided to extend the tour, which has the cheeky title Not Dead Yet Live.

Phil will perform at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 25 and November 26, to make up for the two shows he had to cancel after the accident.