Sting Debuts Animated Video for New Song, “One Fine Day”

Credit: Eric Ryan AndersonSting has released an inventive animated video for “One Fine Day,” a song from his recently released album, 57th & 9th. The colorful clip, which was directed by James Larese, features Rotoscope-style animation of the ex-Police frontman singing the tune along with a constantly changing variety of colorful background images, graphics and lyric snippets.

Many of the images in the video — including various animals, trees and floating icebergs — reflect the song’s environmental theme, which focuses on the issue of climate change.

“‘One Fine Day’ is my satire about climate skeptics,” Sting explains …read more


