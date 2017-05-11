Sting offering exclusive live album to fan club members

Credit: Rebecca BlissettSting has prepared a very special gift for members of his online fan club: an exclusive vinyl LP recorded at his concert at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on March 3 of this year.

57th & 9th: Live from Chicago features 10 live performances, including five tunes from his latest solo album, 57th & 9th, plus a few Police classics.

Among the songs featured on the live album are renditions of The Police’s “Synchronicity II,” “Spirits in the Material World” and “Every Breath You Take,” as well as Sting’s solo hits “Fields of Gold” and …read more