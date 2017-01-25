Sting Says It’s “Pretty Easy” to Sing on the Oscars

Credit: Eric Ryan AndersonSting received his fourth Oscar nomination on Tuesday for “The Empty Chair,” a song from the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story. And while most artists might be intimidated by the idea of performing their nominated song on the Oscars telecast for an audience of hundreds of millions, Sting says he’s totally chill about it.

“It’s pretty easy,” he tells Billboard about the prospect of performing “The Empty Chair” at the Academy Awards on February 26. “I just stand there and open my mouth and out it comes.”

According to the Rock and …read more