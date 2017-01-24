Sting Scores Oscar Nomination for “The Empty Chair”

Eric Ryan AndersonFor Sting, maybe the fourth time will be the charm.

Tuesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer earned his fourth Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. This time around it’s for “The Empty Chair,” a song he wrote for the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story, about a journalist who was the first American citizen murdered by ISIS.

Sting was previously nominated in 2000, 2001 and 2003 for songs he wrote for, respectively, The Emperor’s New Groove, Kate & Leopold and Cold Mountain.

Sting's competition in the category includes Justin Timberlake for his #1 hit "Can't