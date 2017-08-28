Sting to be honored by Smithsonian next month

2016 Rumor Mill Records/Photo by Dikayl Rimmasch

Sting is being honored by the Smithsonian next month for his contributions to American music.

The former Police frontman is being recognized along with composer J. Ralph, who he collaborated with on the Oscar-nominated song “The Empty Chair” for the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story.

The two will participate in a discussion at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., moderated by journalist Dan Rather. The discussion, which takes place on September 8, will be followed by a performance by Sting and the debut …read more