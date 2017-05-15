Sting’s solo catalog gets the “complete” vinyl box set treatment

The Complete Studio Collection is a box set featuring all of Sting’s albums from his 1985 solo debut The Dream of the Blue Turtles through to his latest effort, 57th and 9th. There are 12 albums in all, pressed on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl.

Sting's solo albums had previously been collected in a vinyl box set called The Studio Collection, but this one adds the four that weren't in the original one: 57th and 9th, his orchestral album Symphonicities,