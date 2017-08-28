Stranded pets rescued amid Hurricane Harvey flooding in southeast Texas

ABCNews.com(HOUSTON) — Humans aren’t the only ones weathering the storm as Hurricane Harvey ravages Texas with “epic and catastrophic” flooding that has left thousands of people stranded.

Rescue efforts are also underway for pets and animals across the state, with many shelters and good Samaritans helping animals that are scared, hungry and alone.

Adam Brackman said he is trying to help rescue Cindi Simpson and her 90-year-old mother from their attic, along with Simpson’s three dogs and three cats.

“I’m sitting on top of an attic with her. I’m bonding with her pets to get them to trust me so I can get …read more