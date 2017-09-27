Stranger saves 15-year-old’s life after heart attack at Michigan restaurant

WXYZ(MICHIGAN) — A Michigan teen is counting his blessings after a stranger rushed to save his life after he collapsed from cardiac arrest while eating breakfast at a local restaurant.

Robert Brown III was dining at Country Cabin Restaurant in Sterling Heights, Michigan on Aug. 26 when he dropped to the floor, knocking a glass off the table, and eliciting prayers from his father, according to ABC affiliate WXYZ.

“I am like, ‘Please get up’,” Robert Brown Jr., the teen’s father, told WXYZ.

Luckily, a woman rushed to assist Brown as he lay unconscious on the restaurant’s floor. Susan Pendygraft called 911 and …read more