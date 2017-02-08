Strangers Give Bride Early Wedding So Dad with Cancer Can Walk Her Down the Aisle

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Thanks to the help and generosity of strangers, a New York father with cancer was able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Alyssa Kamm, 28, a Rochester resident, moved up her wedding after learning that her dad Karl Jones was diagnosed with the disease just three weeks ago.

“It was more than I could’ve ever asked for,” Alyssa Kamm told ABC News of her nuptials. “My dad’s always been a superhero to me, invincible. I’m such a daddy’s girl, so when I heard that about him it just broke my heart. To imagine not having him with me, …read more