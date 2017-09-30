Strangers reunite woman with daughter’s missing baby album after Harvey

Kristie Fudge(HOUSTON) — Kristie Fudge did not even realize her only child’s baby photo album was missing after flooding from Hurricane Harvey ruined her family’s Baytown, Texas, home last month.

“We haven’t even started our list of everything that we lost because we’re still trying to clean out the house,” Fudge, a high school teacher, told ABC News. “If you stand at the front door, you can see all the way to the back closet in the back of the house.”

Fudge, 40, was surprised to get a phone call on Tuesday from a childhood friend who saw a photo album that …read more


