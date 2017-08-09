Strokes on the decline in men but not in women, study finds

sudok1/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The good news is that we are seeing fewer strokes affecting the United States population in the past two decades. But a new report suggests that the stroke rate in men, not women, is declining faster.

Stroke has dropped to the fifth leading cause of death among men but remains the fourth leading cause among women, according to a new study by a group of investigators from Brown University, University of Cincinnati, Indiana University and Baylor College of Medicine.

Researchers looked at data on a total of 1.3 million participants living in a five-county area that captured southwest Ohio …read more