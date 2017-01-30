Student Showered with Compliments After She Courageously Admits to Low Self-Esteem

Valencia Clay(BALTIMORE) — A viral video out of a Baltimore city classroom is reminding us just how important it is for young girls to hear compliments about themselves.

Eighth grade student Janiyah courageously told her classmates last week how she often felt she wasn’t pretty because of her dark skin. Janiyah asked ABC News not to print her last name.

“I was always the black ugly girl,” the 13-year-old told other students at Southwest Baltimore Charter School. “Just because I’m dark skinned I’m not pretty? I’m not. I always thought I wasn’t.”

Immediately, other students in the classroom began telling Janiyah that “she …read more