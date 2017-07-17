Students design 3D-printed wheelchairs for kitten with spinal condition

Carrie Barron(PORTSMOUTH, N.H.) — When a cat-loving teacher heard about a friend’s feline with mobility issues, she had an innovative idea to use 3D printing to help get the kitten moving a little easier.

Carrie Barron from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, adopted a loving and feisty 6-month-old Maine Coon kitten named Ray from the Odd Cat Sanctuary in Salem, Massachusetts, despite his physical limitations.

Veterinary experts warned Barron that Ray had an inoperable spinal condition that had immobilized the animal’s hind legs, but Barron fell in love anyway.

“He’s a special little guy,” Barron told ABC News.

Her neighbor and fellow cat lover Erin Bakkom …read more