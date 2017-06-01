Students raise $11,000 to help teacher battling cancer fulfill her bucket list

Courtesy Michelle Wistrand(TOMBALL, Texas) — Eighth graders have raised enough money to help their teacher battling cancer fulfill some of the biggest items on her bucket list.

Students at Tomball Junior High School in the tiny town of Tomball, Texas, raised more than $11,000 to help their language arts teacher, Michelle Wistrand, travel with her family.

“I cried and cried,” Wistrand told ABC News. “I feel blessed and I am just so thankful to have them in my life. I could not have taken these trips, there’s no way. They blow me away with their kindness.”

Wistrand, 55, said she was diagnosed with …read more