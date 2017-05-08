Students surprise sick classmate who missed field trip to Chicago

Aimee Wiley(CEDARBURG, Wisc.) — A Wisconsin sixth grader who missed his year-end field trip because he was in the hospital got an even bigger surprise from his classmates.

Nearly 40 of Phinehas Wiley’s classmates at First Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Cedarburg surprised the 11-year-old boy at Wisconsin Children’s Hospital, where he was being treated for Crohn’s disease.

The students rerouted their trip home from Chicago in order to deliver hugs and get well cards to Phinehas.

“He was just blown away,” Phinehas’ mom, Aimee Wiley, told ABC News. “Even after, the whole rest of the night, he said like 100 times, …read more