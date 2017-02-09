Study: Chocolate Can Curb Coughs

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new study suggests that chocolate is better at curbing coughs than traditional remedies like lemon and honey.

According to Professor Alyn Morice from Hull University to the the Daily Mail, an active ingredient in cocoa, theobromine, is a natural cough suppressant.

A trial of more than 160 people found that “chocolate-based medicine had a significant improvement in symptoms within two days,” Morice said, when compared to other cough remedies. What’s more, the mouth feel of chocolate also coats and soothes the throat. “I’m sure it has…some sort of inhibitory effect on the nerve endings …read more


