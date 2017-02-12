Study: Chronic Conditions in Kids; Chronic Poverty a Factor

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In a new study published in Pediatrics, researchers found a rise in chronic conditions, including asthma and ADHD, in children.

Analyzing data National Survey of Children’s Health at three time points (2003, 2007, and 2011/2012), researchers found not only that those overall rates had risen, but that some were more pronounced in lower income brackets.

Overall, for asthma, the lifetime prevalence rose 18 percent (12.5 percent in 2003, 14.6 percent in 2011-2012), while ADHD increased by 44 percent (6.9-9.9 percent).

Children living in poverty who were diagnosed with either asthma or ADHD were more likely to be coping with multiple …read more


