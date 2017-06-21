Study: extra virgin olive oil could help reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease

dulezidar/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new study published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology indicates that extra virgin olive oil may be associated with reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The research was completed at Temple University, and involved the introduction of extra virgin olive oil in mice known to develop key characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of six months. They were fed a diet supplemented with the oil for six months, and then their neuropathy and behavior was studied for changes.

Researchers said that those mice that had their diet supplemented with EVOO performed better on cognitive