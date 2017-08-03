Study finds cleaning your kitchen sponge may not keep it clean

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The kitchen sponge you use to wash dishes or clean the counters should be replaced each week, according to a new study.

The study, published online last month in Scientific Reports, also found that sponges that were regularly cleaned by their users did not contain any less bacteria than uncleaned sponges.

“Presumably, resistant bacteria survive the sanitation process and rapidly re–colonize the released niches until reaching a similar abundance as before the treatment,” the study concluded.

The researchers examined 14 sponges collected from private households in Germany in 2012 and seven new sponges purchased in local German stores in 2017. …read more