Study finds those who are ‘fat but fit’ still have increased risk of heart disease

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new study published in the European Heart Journal Monday finds that being overweight increases your risk of coronary heart disease, even if you are otherwise considered healthy, destabilizing the common conception that someone can be “fat but fit.”

“Our findings suggest that if a patient is overweight or obese, all efforts should be made to help them get back to a healthy weight, regardless of other factors. Even if their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol appear within the normal range, excess weight is still a risk factor,” Dr. Camille Lassale, the lead author of the study …read more