Study: Jet Lag May Have Baseball Players Striking Out Before Making It to the Field

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — After reviewing more than 20 seasons of major league baseball, researchers have uncovered the greatest advantage in the game- jet lag.

According to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, teams that travel across at least two time zones east-to-west have a greater negative affect on the home team in both their offensive and defensive play. Visiting teams got off easier with only their defensive game being impacted.

East-to-west travel has been blamed for decades on major jet lag. Humans have a difficult time adjusting their internal clocks to time differences in this direction.

The stat …read more