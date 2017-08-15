Study links a lack of sleep in children with increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Children who sleep on average one hour less at night have higher risk factors for developing Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published Tuesday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Researchers observed self-reported sleep times, then took body measurements and blood samples in over 4,500 children aged 9 through 10 in Britain. Children who slept on average one hour longer per night had a lower body mass index, lower insulin resistance, and lower fasting glucose than children who slept an hour less.

While the study did not follow the participants long enough to see if they actually


