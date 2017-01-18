Study: Nearly 1 in 5 Trauma Patients in Chicago Area Are Treated in Ill-Equipped Hospitals

iStock/Thinkstock(CHICAGO) — With dramatic increases in shootings and homicides in Chicago in recent years, more and more patients are being taken to hospitals with traumatic injuries. However, a new study finds that many patients with traumatic injuries are being taken to hospitals not designated to handle these type of wounds.

Nearly one in five patients who should be taken to a designated level 1 trauma center from 2009 to 2013 were instead taken to local community hospitals in the Chicago area that are not fully equipped to deal with these traumatic cases, according to a new study published Wednesday in JAMA …read more