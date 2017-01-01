Study Raises Questions About Muscle-Building Supplements Recommended to Teens

Jay_Zynism/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Some teenage boys may be taking muscle-building supplements that could have harmful side effects.

According to a study published in the journal Pediatrics, approximately 12 percent of teenage boys say they have taken a muscle-building supplement in their lives. Many of those teens get information on those supplements from friends or health food stores.

A researcher posing as a 15-year-old boy called more than 200 health food stores in the United States to ask about recommended muscle-building supplements. According to the study, 38.5 percent of those stores recommended creatine without being prompted by the researcher. Another 28.7 percent recommended …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462