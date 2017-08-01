Study sheds new light on chronic fatigue syndrome

iStock/Thinkstock (NEW YORK) — A new study by a team of researchers from Stanford University sheds light on chronic fatigue syndrome, an ailment estimated to affect over 836,000 Americans that has no known cure or cause, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chronic fatigue syndrome (sometimes referred to in medical literature by the acronym ME/CFS for myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome) is a debilitating illness characterized by overwhelming fatigue that is not improved by rest, according to the CDC.

The cause of ME/CFS has baffled researchers for decades, and the CDC estimates that approximately 90 percent of people with …read more


