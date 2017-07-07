Styx celebrates 40th anniversary of “The Grand Illusion” by releasing green vinyl version of album

Courtesy of StyxToday marks the 40th anniversary of The Grand Illusion, Styx‘s seventh album, which was released on July 7, 1977…or 7/7/77. The concept record featured two of the band’s most enduring hits, “Come Sail Away” and “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man),” and helped propel the group to superstardom.

To coincide with the milestone anniversary, Styx has released a special bundle featuring a limited-edition green vinyl version of The Grand Illusion and a CD copy of the band’s brand-new concept album, The Mission. The package is available exclusively at <a class="colorbox" …read more