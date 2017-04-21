Styx releasing out-of-this-world concept album, “The Mission,” in June

Alpha Dog 2T/UMeStyx is inviting fans to come sail away with them on a new musical mission. The veteran rockers will release their first album of original songs in 14 years, titled The Mission, on June 16.

Following in the tradition of such memorable Styx records as Paradise Theatre and Kilroy Was Here, the new release is a concept album, telling the story of the first manned voyage to the planet Mars in the year 2033.

The fictional sci-fi tale casts Styx’s members — singer/guitarists Tommy Shaw and James “J.Y.” Young, singer/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan, drummer …read more