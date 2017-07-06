Styx to play historic concert broadcast directly to hearing-aid wearers

Credit: Ash NewellStyx is partnering with Oticon, a company that makes hearing aids, for a unique and historic concert event. The veteran rockers will be playing a special show that will be broadcast directly to fans wearing Oticon’s Opn Internet-connected hearing aids, marking the first time a full live performance will be delivered directly to hearing-aid wearers.

The concert will take place on August 22 in Holmdel, New Jersey, the final date of Styx’s United We Rock summer with REO Speedwagon and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder. The trek kicked off last month.

In a statement, Styx …read more