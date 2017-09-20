Styx’s Chuck Panozzo touts World AIDS Museum in special message and video

James PowellChuck Panozzo has a special message to share on this, his 68th birthday. The founding Styx bassist has issued a statement in which he talks about being both gay, and an HIV survivor.

Panozzo, who revealed his diagnosis back in 2001, says, “It’s difficult enough to be different and even more challenging to live with big secrets. I have finally learned to enjoy my differences. Through the years, I struggled with my feelings about my diagnosis and found that the stigma of being HIV positive was actually worse than having the disease itself.”

He also talks about a recent visit …read more


