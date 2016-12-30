Styx’s James “JY” Young Says Band’s Nashville New Year’s Eve Concert “Should Be a Blast”

Credit: Rick Diamond2016 was another busy touring year for Styx, and the band has plans to perform on New Year’s Eve, as part of the lineup for a free concert event in Nashville called Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight. Founding Styx guitarist James “JY” Young says his band’s performance at the street festival should be “a blast.”

Young tells ABC Radio that Styx will be entertaining Nashville revelers just before the evening’s headliner, country superstar Keith Urban, takes the stage.

“We are billed right below him, so he’ll be on stage…leading into the midnight time sequence, but …read more