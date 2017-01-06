Styx’s James Young Says Las Vegas Residency with Don Felder Offers “a Unique Pairing”

Credit: Jason PowelllStyx‘s five-date Las Vegas engagement with ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder gets underway Friday, January 6, at The Venetian theater. The shows, aptly titled Renegades in the Fast Lane, also are scheduled for January 7, 11, 13 and 14.

Founding Styx guitarist James “JY” Young tells ABC Radio that people who come to the performances “are gonna hear a pile of great Styx songs and a number of great Eagles songs, all jammed into two hours.”

Young says the shows offer “a unique pairing and packaging that [showcases the music of] arguably the two biggest touring bands …read more


