Styx’s new sci-fi concept album, “The Mission,” hits stores today

Alpha Dog 2T/UMeStyx sets a course for Mars with their first new album of original tunes in 14 years, The Mission, a sci-fi concept record that tells the story of the first manned voyage to the red planet. The album, released today, casts the group as the crew of a spacecraft that leaves Earth en route to Mars in 2033.

Tommy Shaw tells ABC Radio that the concept for The Mission grew out of a guitar riff he cooked up a few years back that he eventually worked into the album’s final track, …read more