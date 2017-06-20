Styx’s Tommy Shaw says new tour with REO Speedwagon, Don Felder will be “like summer camp with your buds”

Courtesy of Live NationOn Friday, Styx released a new concept album titled The Mission, and tonight the veteran rockers launch a mission to rock the U.S. on a joint summer outing with REO Speedwagon and ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder. The trek, dubbed the United We Rock Tour, kicks off in Ridgefield, Washington, and is mapped out through an August 22 concert in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Styx previously has toured multiple times with REO and Felder, and singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw tells ABC Radio that all of the musicians get along great.

