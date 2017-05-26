Summer health hazards to watch out for during Memorial Day

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With Memorial Day signaling the unofficial kick-off to summer, everyone may be ready to enjoy some fun. But the season can also mean increased risk for a few health hazards like sunburns, spoiled foods and insect bites.

Here’s a rundown of the top summer hazards and how to avoid them.

Sunburns

One of the best parts of the summer is finally being able to bask in the sun. But too much sun can obviously lead to an uncomfortable and unsightly sunburn.

To enjoy the sun safely, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends using water-resistant, broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA …read more