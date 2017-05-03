Summer ‘margarita rash’ after drinks and meals in the sun

bhofack22/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With temperatures rising many people are already dreaming about celebrating with a lime margarita or bloody Mary, while soaking up the sun.

While the lime in the margarita or celery in a bloody Mary may seem like the harmless ingredients, it turns out the seemingly innocent garnishes can actually be a health hazard. When they touch the skin, the area of contact may react with a skin condition called phytophotodermatitis.

What is phytophotodermatitis?

Phytophotodermatitis is a skin condition caused by plants that contain photo-sensitizing agents called psoralens, which the area of the skin touched by the plant more sun sensitive. …read more