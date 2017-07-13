Summertime Who: The Who kicks off 2107 North American tour tonight in Québec, Canada

Courtesy of The WhoThe Who are going mobile yet again! The British rock legends launch a new North American summer tour tonight, July 13, in Québec City, Canada.

The trek, which is mapped out through an August 16 performance in Stateline, Nevada, includes a six-date Las Vegas engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and an August 13 headlining appearance at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco.

The Who’s Vegas shows are scheduled for July 29 and August 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11. In conjunction with the residency, the band …read more