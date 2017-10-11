Superfly!: Lionel Richie producing Curtis Mayfield biopic

ABC/Randy Holmes; David Redfern/ RedfernsLionel Richie has set his sights on bringing the life of legendary musician Curtis Mayfield to the big screen.

According to Deadline, Richie secured the rights for the forthcoming film from the Curtis Mayfield Estate and will produce the feature through his RichLion Productions company.

“It’s an honor for me to bring the life of one of my idols and friend @CurtisMayfield to the screen!” Richie tweeted.

Mayfield first earned fame as part of the soul/R&B group The Impressions, writing their 1965


