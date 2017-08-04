‘Supergirl’ toddler marks end of chemo by ringing bell during special send-off from hospital

Courtesy of Roxana Meza(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) — One little girl got a superhero send-off after finishing her last chemotherapy treatment at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday.

Emilie Meza, 1, donned a Supergirl costume and held her father’s hand as she walked down the hospital’s hallway to cheers and congratulations from staff.

She then rang a celebratory bell to mark the end of her treatments.

“Oh, it was an amazing feeling,” Emilie’s mother, Roxana Meza, told ABC News. “There were tears in my eyes — tears of joy. She’s gone through so much and she doesn’t know it …read more