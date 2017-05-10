‘Supermoms’ at Colorado hospitals with their kids get gifts for Mother’s Day

jojof/iStock/Thinkstock(DENVER, Co.) — This Mother’s Day, 175 moms across Colorado who are spending the day in the hospital caring for a sick child will be recognized with a gift.

It’s the work of a group called “Celebrating Supermoms,” created and led by Sarah Portillo, herself a mom who knows all too well the struggles of spending weeks and sometimes months on end inside

hospital walls.

“It’s saying, ‘Hey we see you, we want to encourage you,'” Portillo told ABC News. Her daughter, Lily, has acute medical needs. It was back in 2008 when Lily was 5 and needed surgery and recovery

that …read more