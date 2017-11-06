Supremely Diana: New compilation focusing on Diana Ross’ solo hits due out this month

Motown/UMeDiana Ross has had one of the most enduring careers of any artist who recorded for the storied Motown label, and now a new compilation featuring many of her solo hits, plus her classic Supremes tune “You Can’t Hurry Love,” will be released digitally on November 17. Diamond Diana: The Legacy Collection boasts 15 tracks, including the #1 smashes “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Upside Down” and “Love Hangover.”

The album also features Diana’s chart-topping duet with Lionel Richie, “Endless Love,” as well as such other memorable tunes …read more