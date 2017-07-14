Surgeons perform C-section and open-heart surgery at the same time to save mom and baby

Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute(WASHINGTON) — In any emergency medical procedure, doctors are quick to make a plan and jump into action. But for the medical staff at one North Carolina hospital, a pregnant woman with a severe heart condition presented a never-before seen case.

Danielle Gaither, 31, suffers from Marfan Syndrome, an inherited connective tissue disorder that can cause heart conditions. On February 21, Gaither was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center, a level one trauma center, with a severe tear in her aorta and her body was shutting down.

“She was sick and dying, almost beyond repair”

