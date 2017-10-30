Surrogate mom says she became pregnant with her own child while carrying another couple’s baby

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A California woman said she was shocked to find out that after an extremely rare medical incident, she became pregnant with her own biological child while she was carrying another baby as a surrogate for a Chinese couple.

Jessica Allen told ABC News that doctors initially thought the second baby was an identical twin, and it was not until much later that they found out that it was her biological son.

While extremely rare, this process of superfetation can occur during some pregnancies when a woman continues to ovulate after becoming pregnant. In such cases, fertilization and implementation of …read more