Surviving Doors members to appear on upcoming episode of AXS TV’s “The Big Interview”

John Densmore and Robby Krieger in 2013 (Amanda Edwards/WireImage)If The Doors light your fire, then you’ll want to tune in to an upcoming episode of the AXS TV series The Big Interview. The band’s two surviving members, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, recently sat down for a chat with host Dan Rather that was recorded for an upcoming installment of the program.

According to a post on Krieger’s official Facebook page, the interview took place at the famous Los Angeles-area club The Whisky a Go Go, where The Doors served as the house …read more